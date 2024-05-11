New Book Release: The Hidden Tree by Valton Brown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using the metaphor of a tree we explore the historical, out-of-sight root system and its evolutionary origin while looking forward to its purpose and goal through the use of God technology, dark intel and the tools of self-determination (humanism). Are we the result of an evolutionary process, or have we been duped into believing the technological revolution and other global transitions have successfully moved us towards a better future?