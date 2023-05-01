Transcendental Meditation: Preparing the Way for the Antichrist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 22nd, 2018
Pastor Dean reveals how so many people have opened the doorway to demon possession and deception. Satanic, eastern meditation practices have become accepted as normal, but they are preparing the way for the masses to accept the Antichrist and the New World Order. This is why we see Katy Perry invited to the Vatican to teach Transcendental Meditation along with other New Age gurus. It's time to wake up.