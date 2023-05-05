BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maximus: UNMASKED
Maximus Uncensored
Maximus Uncensored
0 follower
1
88 views • 05/05/2023

COPYRIGHT INFO & DESCRIPTION:

Copyright ©2023 Maximus Uncensored, LLC (#PA 2-412-522). All rights reserved.

If you follow @Maximus_4EVR (known to many as "Max") on Twitter, Telegram or other social media platforms, this is a must-see video!

Discover who's really behind the mask in “Maximus: UNMASKED!”

“Max” is a fraud and grifter. He pretends to be a Conservative and says he voted for Trump twice, but is NOT registered to vote anywhere.

He claims he is a Christian, but worships and prays to demons.

He has conned Conservative Christians out of tens of thousands of dollars.

This video was created to inform and enlighten people to avoid being duped by “Max.”

If you have been a victim of his scam, or know someone who has, please report him. Here are the links:

💵 Report Fraud to the FTC: https://consumer.ftc.gov/media/how-report-fraud-reportfraudftcgov

💔 Reporting “Romance Scams” to the FBI: https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/safety-resources/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/romance-scams

For more information, visit our site: https://MaximusUncensored.com

Keywords
maximusmaximus4evrmaximus knight
