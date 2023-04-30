Fox let Tucker go for not surrendering to status quo: Dick Morris and John Jordan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Saturday's "Dick Morris Democracy," Dick Morris and John Jordan slam Fox News for surrendering to the status quo by letting go of Tucker Carlson.
