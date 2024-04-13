BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WWII Pilot: What Hollywood Left Out from ‘Masters of the Air’ TV Series Glenn TV Ep 346
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 04/13/2024

Glenn Beck


Apr 13, 2024


There’s a lesson or two (or 20) today’s younger generations could learn from the men and women who served in World War II. "America’s Greatest Generation" suited up, stared evil in the face, and they did what needed to be done to protect freedom ... often with zero complaints. "Saving Private Ryan" was the first depiction to come close to what WWII veterans truly experienced and then "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" did the same. But until recently, there wasn’t a similar production showcasing the heroes who spent much of the war in the sky. Finally, "Masters of the Air" is doing just that. One of the pilots who helped inspire the series, John "Lucky" Luckadoo, joins Glenn in-studio to share real-life war experiences with the Air Force’s "Bloody Hundredth" bomber unit that Hollywood will never be able to fully capture — like how pilots could barely breathe while flying the B-17 planes and the one aspect of war he chose never to focus on: "I worked my tail off," he says, rather than fixating on the reality that he may never make it home. Plus, "Lucky" gives a brutally honest answer on how he dealt with the psychological pressure of World War II, and he shares one part of the story of the "Bloody Hundredth" that Hollywood chose to leave out ...


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cebwDvKrfnw

Keywords
freedomamericahollywoodwwiiplanesglenn beckpilotthe truthluckygreatest generationb-17masters of the airjohn luckadoobloody hundredth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy