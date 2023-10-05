Pt 2 REVELATION REDPILL EP 31: The Judgement of God, Ezekiel, Revelation & Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One cannot truly grasp the beauty and meaning of Revelation without a deep understanding of the Old Testament prophets that John the Revelator quotes. The first 3 chapters of Ezekiel speak to Isreal's captivity by Babylon as a type and shadow of the judgment God would reign down on the Covenant-breakers in the 1st century that rejected the Messiah and His kingdom. We can see parallels today as America, once a shining city on a hill, has broken her Covenants with the Almighty. Are we in the End Times or another judgment? Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-31/
