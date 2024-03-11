BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trafficking Survivor Since Infancy Recounts Her Abuse, Escape, and Mission - Andi Buerger
Andi Buerger was trafficked and abused by her own family from the time she was six months old until she was 17. Her horrific childhood led her to attempt suicide on more than one occasion, but God snatched her from the flames of death and called her into a greater purpose. Andi is a survivor and founder of Voices Against Trafficking. She is also a speaker and the author of Voices Against Trafficking: The Strength of Many Voices Speaking as One and A Fragile Thread of Hope - One Survivor’s Quest to Rescue. She recounts her story of abuse, escape, and how she found her passion working toward helping other victims. Andi encourages parents to talk to their children openly, protect them, and keep them appropriately informed about how to stay alert and aware when it comes to steering clear of potentially abusive situations.



TAKEAWAYS


Come up with a generic code word or phrase within your immediate family that can be used to alert others to danger


Don’t shame your child for making a bad choice - use it as a learning opportunity to help them see how to protect themselves in the future


We have to allow our children and young adults to speak freely and openly without judgment or condemnation


Every 40 seconds, a child under 18 is abducted or lured into something that “looks safe”



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Voices Against Trafficking book: https://amzn.to/3TqHu5N


🔗 CONNECT WITH VOICES AGAINST TRAFFICKING

Website: https://voicesagainsttrafficking.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VoicesAgainstTrafficking

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/voices_against_trafficking/

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/433dBMh

Twitter: https://twitter.com/voicesagainstt1

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4ciQsK3


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
abuseemotionalchild traffickinghumansurvivorphysicalmissionabusertraffickedverbaltina griffincounter culture mom showandi buergermany voices
