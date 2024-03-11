Trafficking Survivor Since Infancy Recounts Her Abuse, Escape, and Mission - Andi Buerger

Andi Buerger was trafficked and abused by her own family from the time she was six months old until she was 17. Her horrific childhood led her to attempt suicide on more than one occasion, but God snatched her from the flames of death and called her into a greater purpose. Andi is a survivor and founder of Voices Against Trafficking. She is also a speaker and the author of Voices Against Trafficking: The Strength of Many Voices Speaking as One and A Fragile Thread of Hope - One Survivor’s Quest to Rescue. She recounts her story of abuse, escape, and how she found her passion working toward helping other victims. Andi encourages parents to talk to their children openly, protect them, and keep them appropriately informed about how to stay alert and aware when it comes to steering clear of potentially abusive situations.









TAKEAWAYS





Come up with a generic code word or phrase within your immediate family that can be used to alert others to danger





Don’t shame your child for making a bad choice - use it as a learning opportunity to help them see how to protect themselves in the future





We have to allow our children and young adults to speak freely and openly without judgment or condemnation





Every 40 seconds, a child under 18 is abducted or lured into something that “looks safe”









