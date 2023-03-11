BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WEF Says US Must Implement 'One Child Policy' For White Families
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
369 views • 03/11/2023

The World Economic Forum has announced a controversial new policy that should have everybody who opposes eugenics up in arms.

Klaus Schwab’s WEF is now calling for the US to impose a strict ‘one child policy’ on all white families in an effort to promote diversity, reduce inequality, and usher in a new era of “post-politics” in which nobody in society disagrees on major policy issues.

Schwab’s new policy for America is clearly influenced by Chinese social policy which should come as no surprise.

Go to www.TPVlikesGold.com now to find out how you can protect your savings AND get up to $10k in free silver!! #Ad

Get 20% off C60 visit: https://vitaminc60.com and use coupon code newspunch at the checkout.

Mirrored -

The People's Voice
Keywords
eugenicswefone child policy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy