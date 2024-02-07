Why Michelle Obama COULD BE the Democrats’ 2024 presidential nominee

Glenn Beck





Feb 6, 2024





Could the Democrat Party ditch President Biden and nominate former First Lady Michelle Obama for president in the 2024 election? Glenn thinks it’s possible, especially given how much chatter the topic has gotten. Glenn reviews one theory of how the Democrats could make the switch.





