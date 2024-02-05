BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trusting In The Lord-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 4 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
12 views • 02/05/2024

My brother Jimmy has been hospitalized for nearly 2 months, my mother-in-law is getting ready to start chemo for a tumor, and I have many other friends and loved ones in similar situations. How great would it be to be in possession of the apostolic signs to grant them all a full and immediate physical healing? But that's not what the Lord has given us here in the Church Age, we are called to walk before Him, and with Him, by faith and not by sight. Do you trust Him? Don't answer that right away. Here in the 15th year of Now The End Begins, we are seeing the Lord yet again rearranging the pieces and doing a new work with this ministry He raised up so many years ago. We are slimming down, retooling, rearranging, and refocusing on our clear mandate of getting His word out to a lost and dying world. The other day, we hit a momentary impasse, and it caused a little bit of strife as our 'tinsel got in a tangle' for the better part of a day. Our way suddenly seemed cloudy and unclear, we prayed and committed it to the Lord, and there was silence. Nothing. Did He hear us? Did He answer and we missed it? Much later a text message came through, quite unexpectedly, carrying 'good news from a far country', and in that moment the Lord sounded forth loud and clear. After we gave it to Him. On this Sunday Service, a simple message about walking with the Lord, and trusting in Him to supply everything.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy