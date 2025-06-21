Cancer researcher destroyed by VAXX induced BRAIN CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mar 10, 2025 - Professor Richard Scolyer AO @ProfRAScolyer
Unfortunately there is a larger volume of quickly growing brain cancer (glioblastoma, IDH WT, unmethylated etc) in my left brain. The prognosis is poor.
Whilst some of my recurrent tumour was removed last week, some of it couldn’t be because of its site.
While the neoadjuvant triple doses of immunotherapy &/or anticancer vaccination I received may have made a difference in my brain tumour & survival, more work needs to be done in a clinical trial to prove this. Either way, I am proud of the data produced after treatment with neoadjuvant immunotherapy (and recently published in the prestigious journal Nature Medicine) which I hope will make a difference for others.
I greatly appreciate the support of all my family, friends & colleagues who have been looking after me so well & the incredible research that has been performed. I hope the latter will change the field & patient outcomes in the not too distant future.
Jan 25, 2024 "#Australian #award #AusOfTheYear
Your 2024 Australians of the Year are Professor Georgina Long AO and Professor Richard Scolyer AO!
Co-medical directors of Melanoma Institute Australia, Professor Georgina Long AO and Professor Richard Scolyer AO’s partnership has saved thousands of lives from melanoma.
Less than a decade ago, advanced melanoma was fatal – but thanks to Georgina and Richard’s immunotherapy approach, it has become a curable disease.
Join us in congratulating them 👇"
