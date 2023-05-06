‘Kiev attacked Sevastopol using sea corridors intended for grain exports’ – Russian Deputy FM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
May 6, 2023
The Black Sea Grain Initiative deal expires on May 18th, will it be renewed?
RT spoke exclusively with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, after his meeting with the UN Trade and Development chief. The Russian diplomat shared his take on the international agreement.
