The Reign Of King Jesus-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 25 2024

You know what life is like living here in America under the government of the United States, if you live in some other country, you know what life is like under the rule of that nation and those leaders. But have you ever stopped to consider what life would be like during the Millennium where King Jesus will be ruling over the whole world from the throne of David? Ever stopped to think about what laws, rules and regulations might be in place? Your King James Bible has the answer. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the Bible has a lot to say about the coming Millennial reign of Jesus when He shall have received the kingdom prepared from the foundations of the world. It tells you how Jesus will rule, how government will be administered, and what the likely constitution of that government will be. In America, we have the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution with the various amendments. In the Millennium, you will have the beatitudes from the gospel of Matthew. Not only that, but King Jesus will have the redeemed saints who will rule and reign with Him, functioning as His administration. Sound wild? You better believe it.



