OutRun 2 SP (2007, Playstation)

OutRun 2 SP (or OutRun 2 Special Tours) is a racing game developed by Sega and British company Sumo Digital. It was only released in Japan. It is not a direct port of the arcade game OutRun 2 SP which was developed by Sega. Instead, it is an updated version of the Sumo Digital developed which in turn is an enhanced port of the arcade OutRun SP.

According to segaretro.org, OutRun 2 Special Tours fixes some bugs, has additional music, adds force feedback support for certain steering wheels and drops the PSP connectivity. Also, some censorship from OutRun 2006 - Cost 2 Cost was removed.



The game keeps up the classical OutRun formula: driving across the USA against the clock in a Ferrari. You pick one out of various Ferrari models, choose automatic or manual shift of gears and start. The game is divided into stages. At the end of each stage, you choose between two different paths, one is easy, one is difficult. Every now and then there are checkpoints. If you pass them, you get additional seconds on the timer. If the timer is down to zero before you reach your goal, it's game over. There are other vehicles on the road, as well a rival Ferrari pilots, similar to Turbo OutRun. Naturally, collisions cost precious time. Apart from the normal OutRun mode, there are also other modes, like a time attack or the heartbreak mode. In heartbreak mode, you need to impress your girlfriend who is in the car. She will give you orders like "drift as much as you can" or "do collide with anything". The better you follow her request, the more hearts you score and the more she is impressed.

