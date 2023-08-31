Castles block earth magnetic fields ------------------------- geopathic stress lines

It is interesting that cows sense and avoid stress lines, whilst sensitive people are labelled crazy for sensing and avoiding similar energy. If earth stress lines are real, which it very well could be, since something is apparently measurable with scientific equipment, this should be commonly tested and addressed to improve peoples health and to avoid structural damage to buildings over time. I think we could develop better scientific equipment than seen in this video, (but this may exist already, I haven't research that yet). If you know me, I would of course like to have one with audio, if that would be technically possible and useful, since that usually impresses people more.



It's good to remain critical, because what people think or interpret sometimes turns out to be slightly different when we learn more or re-discover what was lost, chunks or details in that documentary may have to be corrected or nuanced, just don't throw out the baby with the bathwater, as the saying goes, when you watch the complete documentary linked to below.



I would be careful with dowsers, I'm sure there can be crazies and scammers among those that will try to get your money. Also, some people are probably a lot better at this job than others. I personally would only rely on people that can measure earth disturbances with modern technology, a scientific approach, even though some people might be able to do it cheap and reliably with dowsing rods. There may remain a chance that their method is flawed somehow though. I'm not very familiar with earth disturbances myself, I don't have the equipment to measure that, but I find it a very interesting subject to look into.



The source of this video are cuts from a 1 hour long documentary: "Sleeping with the Enemy" by James Richings, David Reed, etc of U.K. Film company Machten. 2003 or 2001 ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Wprr9TYUwo



Geopathic stress lines

Leylines

Geomagnetometer

Bioelectromagnetics

Biologist Roger Coghill

Dowser Brendan Murphy

Dowsing rods

Architect Daniel Robinson

Wexford

Castleboro

Johnstown Castle

Monart house

