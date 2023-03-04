Leftist Judge and Mayor ousted, JFK's prophetic speeches, A Preacher who packs "heat," and Asbury - Jesus Revolution too!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Though Conservatives and Christians are under attack, and evil seems to surround us, miracles happen when God's people pray and praise, watch and witness. God is overturning the hard soil of criminals, leaders and politicians in high and low places. God is at work in the lives of His people and in this broken world. Like Aslan in the Chronicles of Narnia: God is on the move!