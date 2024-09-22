BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel Intensifies the War
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
69 views • 7 months ago

On September 17, 2024, thousands of pagers/beepers owned by Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon exploded causing deaths and wounding thousands. Hezbollah vowed "fair punishment" against Israel which is suspected of causing them to explode. Some Jews claimed this killing was like what happened when God sent an angel to destroy the army of Assyria King Sennacherib in 2 Kings 19--was it? Or could it be consistent with a Roman Catholic warning that near the end of the world Israel would commit "a terrible crime'? On September 18, 2024, Hezbollah owned walkie-talkies exploded killing more people and wounding hundreds. Hezbollah then vowed "harsh punishment" against Israel. Some Syrians and Iranians were affected by these explosions. On September 20, 2024, Israel bombed a building in Beirut, killing various ones associated with Hezbollah. Could these attacks in the Summer of 2024 be the start of a broader regional war? Hezbollah reportedly has 130,000 rockets and missiles--will Israel's 'Iron Dome' system stop all destruction from them if they are launched. But does the prophet Isaiah warn that an Iranian-Syrian-South Lebanese confederation will cause great damage to Jerusalem in Isaiah 22:1-14? If we see a peace deal of Daniel 9:26-27 being confirmed sometime in 2024, could Jesus return in 2031? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these topics.

Keywords
israelwarhezbollah
