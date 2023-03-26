Sugar Busters. They said hypo-glycemia doesn't exist, but something is wrong with my blood sugar.

Great recipes with alternative sugars: raw honey, dates, molasses, monk fruit, dried fruits, and many more.



"I feel like I'm going to pass out. Something is wrong with my blood sugar. So I read Sugar Busters."

The high-fructose corn syrup in soda was killing me slowly (artificial sweeteners are worse). It was also slowing my brain function. There is a huge connection between nutrition and brain function!

BOOK: Sugar Busters! by H. Leighton Steward (Author), Morrison Bethea M.D. (Author), Sam Andrews M.D. (Author), Luis Balart M.D. (Author), et al. Cut Sugar to Trim Fat, Lose weight, Lower your cholesterol, Achieve optimal wellness, Increase your energy, Help treat diabetes and other diseases.

"Like you, I have a passion for sharing healing information with people...I followed the standard american diet and standard american medicine in my youth and I didn't know anything about nutrition...by age 30 I was in a very sad state in terms of health borderline obese, borderline type 2 diabetic, chronic pain, high cholesterol...Back in the... 70s and 80s... no one had connected food to disease. In fact it was considered a conspiracy theory back then..."

Mike Adams - The Health Ranger, founder of Natural News, 2018

https://www.chrisbeatcancer.com/mike-adams-health-ranger/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bJwgZ-tYd4

