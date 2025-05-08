Morning Manna - May 8, 2025 - Romans 15:1-7 - The Strength That Serves

Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart break down the escalating military conflict between India and Pakistan and explore the unthinkable consequences of a nuclear exchange—including radiation fallout, global famine, and a new ice age. Are we standing on the threshold of the time of sorrows Jesus warned about in Matthew 24?

In the second half, the Bible study turns to Romans 15:1–7, a timely reminder that Christians are called to unity, selflessness, and endurance. Learn how the traits God requires—patience, comfort, perseverance—are not only commanded but provided by Him for those in Christ. A deeply prophetic and pastoral word for this hour.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate: 05/08/2025





