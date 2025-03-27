Source: https://odysee.com/@DavidSangTheBlues:9

David Sang The Blues

Psalm 23 Blues - The Lord is My Shepherd | A Soulful Rendition





Experience the timeless beauty of Psalm 23, transformed into a soulful blues song. This video brings the comforting words of the psalm to life, reminding us of God's unwavering presence and guidance.





Psalm 23 - World English Bible (WEB) Text:





The Lord is my shepherd; I shall lack nothing.

He makes me lie down in green pastures.

He leads me beside still waters.

He restores my soul.

He guides me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.





Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil, for you are with me.

Your rod and your staff, they comfort me.





You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies.

You anoint my head with oil.

My cup runs over.





Surely goodness and loving kindness shall follow me all the days of my life,

and I will dwell in the Lord’s house forever.





Psalm 23 Blues Lyrics:





(Verse 1)

The Lord is my shepherd, I shall lack nothing,

Oh, the Lord is my shepherd, I shall lack nothing.

He makes me lie down in green pastures,

Leads me beside those still waters, so sweet, so calm.





(Chorus)

He restores my soul, guides me right,

In the paths of righteousness, all through the night.

For His name’s sake, oh, I’ll walk that line,

With the Lord by my side, everything's gonna be fine.





(Verse 2)

Even though I walk through the valley, so dark and deep,

Even though I walk through the valley, where shadows creep.

I will fear no evil, no, not today,

For you are with me, Lord, every step of the way.





(Chorus)

Your rod and your staff, they comfort me,

Oh, your rod and your staff, they set me free.

In the valley so low, or the mountain so high,

With you, my Lord, I’ll never cry.





(Bridge)

You prepare a table, in front of my enemies,

You anoint my head with oil, set my spirit free.

Oh, my cup runs over, blessings all around,

With your love and kindness, Lord, I am found.





(Verse 3)

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me,

Surely goodness and mercy, all the days I see.

And I’ll dwell in the Lord’s house forevermore,

Oh, I’ll dwell in His house, on that peaceful shore.





(Chorus)

Yes, the Lord is my shepherd, I shall lack nothing,

Oh, the Lord is my shepherd, I shall lack nothing.

With His love, my soul is restored,

In the arms of my shepherd, forever adored.





Why David Wrote Psalm 23:

David wrote Psalm 23 as a declaration of trust and faith in God. As a shepherd himself, David understood the responsibilities and care involved in tending sheep. He likened God's guidance and protection to that of a shepherd, leading his flock to safety and sustenance. This psalm reflects David's deep understanding of God's nature as a provider, protector, and comforter during life's trials and triumphs.





