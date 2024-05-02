BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ricketts Opening Statements (Part 2 Replies) - Nebraska Primary Debates 2024
Real Free News
Real Free News
Scott: Welcome back to the 2024 Nebraska Primary Debates, We just heard from Cheap Tricks Ricketts and if you missed his opening statement here’s a recap, and then, replies from all of our experts.


Cheap Tricks Ricketts: I am better than all of you.


Chris: Someone’s sure high on his horse, like always. Well then he has a lot of walking to do.


Gary: He’s high on something and it ain’t no horse.


Lucy: He’s high on a big pile of horse-hockey.


Ian: I love horseys! especially My Little Pony, Princess Twighlight Sparkle!


Rosie: He’s just confident in his bad decision making ability.


Emory: Every bad decision is one step closer to a good decision.


Chris: Well then he has a lot of walking to do.


Rosie: Someone has to make decisions even if they are the worst decision.


Cheap Tricks Ricketts: I’ll always make the best decisions I can, to benefit me and my globalist business partners, at the expense of the people in Nebraska, because “There’s no place like Nebraska”.


 Chris: He just saying, “There’s no place like Nebraska” because that’s what Nebraskan’s like to hear.


Rosie: It’s like Dorothy Lynch for the ears.


Ian: I’d bathe in Dorothy Lynch but it clogs the drain.


Gary: But he doesn’t mean any of it.


Scott: Well there’s one thing you can count on, no matter what he says or lies about, he’ll keep saying “There’s no place like Nebraska’.


Cheap Tricks Ricketts: There’s no place like Nebraska


Vote John Glen Weaver

https://www.weaverforsenate.com/


#nebraska #primarydebate #nebraskaprimary #deprimarydebate #election #nebraskaelection #goodmorningnebraska #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #mikeflood #adriansmith #JohnGlenWeaver #danfrei #scottvorhees #kfab #kfak #omaha #omahanebraska #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #election2024 #2024elections #teamricketts #rickettsforsenate #ricketts4senate #ricketts #cheaptricksricketts

current events news headlines
