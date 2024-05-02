Ricketts Opening Statements (Part 2 Replies) - Nebraska Primary Debates 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott: Welcome back to the 2024 Nebraska Primary Debates, We just heard from Cheap Tricks Ricketts and if you missed his opening statement here’s a recap, and then, replies from all of our experts.
Cheap Tricks Ricketts: I am better than all of you.
Chris: Someone’s sure high on his horse, like always. Well then he has a lot of walking to do.
Gary: He’s high on something and it ain’t no horse.
Lucy: He’s high on a big pile of horse-hockey.
Ian: I love horseys! especially My Little Pony, Princess Twighlight Sparkle!
Rosie: He’s just confident in his bad decision making ability.
Emory: Every bad decision is one step closer to a good decision.
Chris: Well then he has a lot of walking to do.
Rosie: Someone has to make decisions even if they are the worst decision.
Cheap Tricks Ricketts: I’ll always make the best decisions I can, to benefit me and my globalist business partners, at the expense of the people in Nebraska, because “There’s no place like Nebraska”.
Chris: He just saying, “There’s no place like Nebraska” because that’s what Nebraskan’s like to hear.
Rosie: It’s like Dorothy Lynch for the ears.
Ian: I’d bathe in Dorothy Lynch but it clogs the drain.
Gary: But he doesn’t mean any of it.
Scott: Well there’s one thing you can count on, no matter what he says or lies about, he’ll keep saying “There’s no place like Nebraska’.
Cheap Tricks Ricketts: There’s no place like Nebraska
Vote John Glen Weaver
https://www.weaverforsenate.com/
#nebraska #primarydebate #nebraskaprimary #deprimarydebate #election #nebraskaelection #goodmorningnebraska #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #mikeflood #adriansmith #JohnGlenWeaver #danfrei #scottvorhees #kfab #kfak #omaha #omahanebraska #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #election2024 #2024elections #teamricketts #rickettsforsenate #ricketts4senate #ricketts #cheaptricksricketts