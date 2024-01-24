Create New Account
Arise and Shine & Give God the Glory-A Manual for the New Reformation
There are two primary categories of things that need to dramatically change before the church can experience the last days harvest of souls. They are in the areas of doctrine and church organization and government. We need to get back the the teachings of Christ and the apostles and we need to come out of Babylon, human and corrupt structures.

Keywords
restorationreformationrevival

