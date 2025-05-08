BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Featured Guests: STANISLAV KRAPIVNIK and TIM KIRBY - ” Two Days, One Victory: How East and West Remember the End of WWII Differently”
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
9 views • 4 months ago

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/   

Freedom International Livestream

May 8, 2025, Thurs 12:00 PM EST

     Guests:  STAS KRAPIVNIK & TIM KIRBY

 

     Topic:” Two Days, One Victory: How East & West Remember the End of WWII Differently”

Bios:

STANISLAV KRAPIVNIK is a former US Army officer, supply chain executive and military-political expert, located in Russia. He was born in Donbass during the Soviet times, migrated to the US as a child, served in the US army, did not like what it was doing in former Yugoslavia, quit, returned to Russia and now is working as a support system near his hometown in the battle in Ukraine.

Telegram:  Stas Was There….In English..

YouTube -Stanislav Krapivnik    

TIM KIRBY is an American born Russian Political Analyst and Radio Talk Show host. He has lived in Russia since 2006 and writes on a wide variety of topics from geopolitics to ideology. He also does travel material as well as DIY on YouTube. Kirby also plays for the offensive line of the Moscow Spartans American Football Club.

 

Telegram:  Tim Kirby Russia Hardcore --

YouTube:  Tim Kirby Russia - 



 


 


russiausglobalistsvictorydayveday
