'Transphobic' Toddler Suspended From Nursery, Proving the Woke Mind Virus Has Taken Over the UK
JD Rucker
118 views • 5 months ago

A child who is either 3- or 4-years-old has been suspended from a nursery for being reported as "transphobic."


You can't make this up.


According to Telegraph:


A toddler was suspended from nursery after being accused of being transphobic or homophobic, The Telegraph can reveal.


Department for Education (DfE) data show the child, aged either three or four, was suspended from a state school in the 2022-23 academic year for “abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity”.


Lord Young, the director of the Free Speech Union, said: “It beggar’s belief that schools are suspending children as young as five for breaching their ‘transphobia’ policy. I would have thought that if your ideology is so rigid it justifies you punishing toddlers for not complying with it, that’s a powerful argument for discarding it in favour of something less dogmatic.”


What's happening in the United Kingdom is sickening, but don't assume that just because America had a successful election and a bunch of executive orders that the war against the Woke Mind Virus is over. It's just getting started.


Find JD Rucker:


- Website: https://americafirstreport.com

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find


Keywords
wokeunited kingdomtransphobicthe jd rucker showgbnews
