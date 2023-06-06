Grant Stinchfield: I am grateful for Miles Guo’s defense of freedom. I have never seen a person so strong!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Grant Stinchfield (GETTR: @stinchfield1776): I am grateful for Miles Guo’s defense of freedom. I have never seen a person so strong! Good things happen to good people and in the end, good always beats evil!
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德：我由衷感谢郭文贵先生对自由的捍卫，我从来没有见过一个人如此强大！好人必有好报，最终善良一定战胜邪恶！
