TIP! -- to Get RID of School Loans When Disabled Under Social Security Rules. Total and Permanent Disability finding by the Dept. of Ed. Your SSD information CAN helop.
Further information: https://studentaid.gov/manage-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/disability-discharge.
As always, all statements in this video and elsewhere online are general
information only, do not constitute legal advice and do not create an
attorney client privilege. To obtain legal advice, retain a lawyer.
