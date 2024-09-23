The Banana Republic Of America?

It took more than 2 centuries to build a strong, powerful country, and just close to four years to bring it to its knees.

What's happening in the White House is incredible and almost beyond belief. With all its constitutional might and its laws, how could a country like the United States be overwhelmed so easily?

This video is an excellent piece from Redacted News, with Clayton Morris. Congressman, Matt Gaetz is featured in this report, and he has some alarming news regarding the deep state and its efforts to bring harm to President Trump.

