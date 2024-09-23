BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Banana Republic Of America?
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
7 months ago

It took more than 2 centuries to build a strong, powerful country, and just close to four years to bring it to its knees.

What's happening in the White House is incredible and almost beyond belief. With all its constitutional might and its laws, how could  a country like the United States be overwhelmed so easily?

This video is an excellent piece from Redacted News, with Clayton Morris. Congressman, Matt Gaetz is featured in this report, and he has some alarming news regarding the deep state and its efforts to bring harm to President Trump.

Video Source:

Redacted News

With Clayton Morris


Closing Theme Music:

'Dark Shadows' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


Keywords
trumppresident trumpglobalistsdonald trumpbretton woodshit squadshit squadattempted assassination
