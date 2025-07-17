P.13d JK’s hospitalisation; good PHYSIO, bad VIBES between us MVI_5182-8merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A good physio session today, despite 4 days without. JK and I had a very stressful time with each other regarding chlorine dioxide solution oral use: I am using 30 to 40 drops of 12000 ppm in total daily on the hour, and I’m asking her to resume, but to take only 1 drop. I did all the usual procedures, including iTerra Care wanding, castor oil massage, grounding, Aha Halo scalar radiation, cayenne pepper mix, and wound dressing. The hours are chewed up.