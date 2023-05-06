Tucker Carlson Received a Standing Ovation in Oxford, Alabama - First Public Event Since

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson received a standing ovation in Oxford, Alabama.
This was his first public event since the Fox News scandal. Recall that Tucker Carlson was fired from the TV channel because of his political position.
🔹The host has repeatedly accused the US authorities of unleashing wars around the world and corruption. He also directly accused Biden of creating the Ukrainian crisis and lobbying the interests of large corporations in the American military-industrial complex.