Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for March 22, 2023

THANKS TO HIGH HOPES.

MY BLESSING AND MY INFINITE MERCY,

THEY STAY WITH EACH OF MY CHILDREN.

As a loving Father I continue to alert you to get ready before it's too late.

In the midst of the lack of Faith of a large part of My children, many move away from the bad inclinations, especially those of the flesh, with which the Devil is undermining the minds of My children.

AT THIS MOMENT, WHEN MY HOLY SPIRIT IS PRESENT IN A SPECIAL WAY IN YOU TO SAVE YOUR SOUL, I CALL YOU TO LOOK INSIDE AND RETURN TO THE PATH TO ME.

There are so many who, confused, do not want to be part of My Mystical Body.

Be clear that "I am the Shepherd" of souls and I have called My beloved children, My Priests, to be pastors of souls to My Likeness with love, but at the same time with righteousness without consenting to sin.

Humanity is fractured in all aspects.

The current motto of man is: "to be more popular and not to comply with God's Commandments."

Humanity lost in its technological advances, using science for good and at the same time to cause evil to each other, has lost equanimity and has come to fall into total delirium, surrendering its action and acting to Satan.

The Antichrist walks the Earth and moves from one country to another in those countries that have proposed the same ideals, projects, ambitions, guidelines and norms, which will lead to them being fulfilled by obligation.

MY CHILDREN ARE GOING FAST TOWARDS SUFFERING AT THE HANDS OF THE ANTICHRIST, who DOMINATES AND NOW, HE RUNS THE WORLD'S MAJOR CORPORATIONS!

The Antichrist walks through Europe preparing for the fall of Europe itself in the war.

The Bear has great power to bring humanity to a total state of alarm, starting with Europe itself.

My children move based on the supposed security they have in the material.

That great security that is the economy is headed without detours towards the great fall.

The world economy is falling, children, don't allow yourself to be deceived if you are assured of an economic boom.

Don't believe it!

Children, get ready with what you all can.

They need to have resources to acquire what is necessary.

TO THOSE who CANNOT ACQUIRE what is NECESSARY, I MYSELF WILL SEND THE MANA OF MY HOUSE, BUT MY CHILDREN WILL NOT PERISH.

Children, power on Earth imposes metal coins and discards the paper that at this moment they acquire what is necessary to survive.

This will not be adopted in all countries, but it will be adopted in most of them.

I CALL HUMANITY TO REMAIN devout, IN A STATE OF FRATERNAL UNION AND behaving LIKE THIS AT THIS TIME; it IS VERY IMPORTANT FOR MY CHILDREN.

The struggle for souls is constantly maintained; the spiritual battle is very strong, so work and act in good.

Selfish, arrogant, imposing and proud creatures will suffer when they realize that they are more ignorant than the humble and simple.

The large war is influenced by the power of the Devil.

The Bear reacts suddenly causing horror.

The Eagle flies high with his secret weapon in his clutches; he does not need a large deployment of planes, one is enough and the horror leads his brothers to flee, considered by the Eagle their opponents.

MY CHILDREN, MY HEART SUFFERS FROM THE ONE THEY ARE MOVING TOWARDS.

SO MANY THAT THEY JOIN THIS CRAZY WAR AND WILL REGRET HAVING ALLOWED it!

Pray My children, pray that the earthly power does not drag your brothers and sisters.

Pray, my children, the great shaking of strong earthquakes of great intensity arrives.

Pray My children, pray that when hunger comes, do not despair, but pray that My Angels will provide you with the food that will satisfy you.

My children, my mother called you to possess blessed grapes, they are necessary for you to satisfy hunger.

My House has revealed to you the plants that will get rid of diseases, take it seriously and with gratitude.

Be prepared against the disease that is already occurring and that is in its development as it will affect the skin.

MY CHILDREN, CREATURES OF GOOD, PRAY AND KEEP SILENT SO THAT YOU APPEASE THE MIND AND THUS BE A BLESSING FOR YOUR BROTHERS and sisters, PUTTING INTO PRACTICE WHAT YOU PREACH.

In the midst of the evil that advances in so many hearts, good is light and the light will never ever be overshadowed by darkness.

In the middle of the desert that burns I, your Lord and your God, I will carry the crystal clear water that not only quenches thirst, but heals hardened hearts.

In the midst of your persecutors, I, your Lord and your God, will deliver you from them.

WEAPONS CANNOT BE used AGAINST MY HEAVENLY LEGIONS, TO WHOM I HAVE ENTRUSTED THE PROTECTION OF MY CHILDREN.

What they need is possible if you are creatures of good witness and fulfillers of My Teachings, uniting everything to the Faith.