Exercise Is NOT White Supremacy, Obesity Is NOT Incurable. Shame On The Communists And The CDC

Link to article about CDC reclassified obesity as "incurable"- https://ninetymilesfromtyranny.blogspot.com/2023/06/cdc-officially-rebrand-obesity-as.html Many forces are at work to destroy Christians, conservatives, patriots, the independent and self sufficient. Diet and exercise are two fundamental building blocks to sound fitness which will help with raising food, hauling water, digging latrines and outposts, and both flight and fight situations. Get started getting fit ASAP! 7 WAYS TO STOP CANCER- https://app.entresoft.com/v2/preview/cSY9AZDNJHjYYLHsDwm8?notrack=true