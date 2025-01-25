Please Support Our Sponsors!

HealthCare Pricing Changes Everything

With Leon Wisniewski, forcing hospital price disclosure

HealthCostLabs.com





Folks have no idea how important Trump’s health reforms were from his first administration. But forcing hospitals to disclose their prices was only part of the revolution towards creating an actual supply and demand chain in health services. Leading the way on price transparency were the private companies that were bundling and publicizing the charges of hospitals, and the leader of this change wants your company or insurer to use his data. Without upfront prices, payers suffer the need to confront outlying bills, spending a lot of time negotiating with hospitals (1) to bring the prices down, as Mr. Dale from the Karis Group presented. When empowered with prices BEFORE the event, patients get to shop around.

Mr. Winiewski is taking price disgorgement to the next level. He wants price transparency in not just consultation fees and surgery, but in every medical intervention. And he’s getting it, via information hospitals and insurers try to keep secret.

Why should Americans care about price competition? Only by forcing providers to compete on price can they save money and ultimately get better treatment choices and quality of care. This sounds like a win-win.

Building on his background as an actuarial analyst, Leon uses detailed analytics to uncover hidden cost drivers, Industry benchmarks for comparative analysis, and Identification of cost-saving opportunities to save money for all parties in the health transaction.

