COVIDIOCRACY WAKES UP ☈ A FORMER BERNED VICTIM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB doesn't pretend that Trump is without flaws; he clearly read 'The Snake' poem numerous times...but is he (((their snake)))?
Until anyone presents clear evidence of Trump raping minors, it's all a big shoah
Elon Musk - https://t.co/Ze3Dc460wH
Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1842814508772839754
As we are seeing with the recently-released Dollhouse Diddy list, many of those you all thought of as heroes...AREN'T