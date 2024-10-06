COVIDIOCRACY WAKES UP ☈ A FORMER BERNED VICTIM

VfB doesn't pretend that Trump is without flaws; he clearly read 'The Snake' poem numerous times...but is he (((their snake)))?





Until anyone presents clear evidence of Trump raping minors, it's all a big shoah





Elon Musk - https://t.co/Ze3Dc460wH





Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1842814508772839754





As we are seeing with the recently-released Dollhouse Diddy list, many of those you all thought of as heroes...AREN'T