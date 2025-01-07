Meta Drops Fact-Checkers, Hands Job to Users

Meta is changing its content moderation policies on Facebook and Instagram to "restore freedom of expression" due to "too many mistakes and censorship," announced the human toilet swirly known as Mark Zuckerberg.

The company will no longer fact-check content itself but will instead delegate this task to users, similar to the "Community Notes" feature on X.

"We are returning to our roots to focus on reducing errors, simplifying our rules, and restoring freedom of expression on our platforms. We will remove fact-checkers and replace them with community notes, similar to those used on X," Zuckerberg stated.

Additionally, Meta will allow more political content and lift restrictions on certain topics "detached from mainstream discourse, such as immigration and gender." Restrictions will remain for illegal and "serious" violations, such as terrorism, child sexual exploitation, drugs, fraud, and scams.



