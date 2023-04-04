© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
04/03/2023 The CCP has funded more than 70 lawsuits against Mr. Miles Guo in the US. The CCP enriched and compromised U.S. law practitioners with the BGY plan. If we do not find these people out, they will weaponize the U.S. legal system and destroy free election.
04/03/2023 中共在美国资助了70多起针对郭文贵先生的诉讼。用“蓝金黄”计划贿赂收买了美国法律从业者。若不将这些人找出来，他们会武器化美国的法律系统摧毁自由选举。
