🇮🇷 NEW: Former Iranian diplomat Amir al-Mousavi revealed that Iran has been threatened with a nuclear strike.

🇮🇷 NEW: Former Iranian diplomat Amir al-Mousavi told Al-Mayadeen that Iran has been threatened with a nuclear strike.
Mousavi stressed that Iran has made it clear any nuclear attack will be met with a proportional response.
He further noted that those issuing the threats received even stronger replies.
He also urged people to ignore baseless claims of alleged Iranian "cowardice" circulating on social media.
Mousavi concluded by asserting that Iran, together with its allies, is fully prepared to confront the Zionist entity with full force.
