Targeted Individual day UK 2021 - 10 Downing street protest - Directed Energy weapons/ Neuro weapons

26/6/23 G-POLA NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE MISCONDUCT REPORT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: E3C7E65EB74B84D

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' Robert Duncan.

⁣"There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal." H Thompson

Terrorism: ~

The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.



THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE IN PERSON COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.



⁣⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel Inouye



⁣⁣⁣⁣I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police i.e. vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (belonging to scenic air tours north east) I told them yes still images and video . ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in camera TIFF files.



⁣⁣Problem is National Police air services have been the worst low fly breaching offenders Made at least 23,000 low fly breach reports to the CAA, 1000's IPOC Misconduct reports, professional standards NP complaints and similar number of Freedom of information requests. Again, not one reply from NPAS. However, one letter appeared from professional standards it stated that the high command of Northumbria Police was responsible for helicopter deployments it stated that ALL the helicopter deployments were within their remit.



Nine Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLY, G-POLZ, AND G-CPAS.



Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: (uspto.gov) wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.



