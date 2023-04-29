BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ABC censors free speech, deleting scenes from Kennedy's interview
PJ Glassey
PJ Glassey
28 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
95 views • 04/29/2023

Here is ABC News explanation as to why a large portion of their interview with John F. Kennedy JR. was not aired.

It's well established that the COVID "vaccine" was a dismal failure and that vaccines have caused autism for decades.

It's also well established that when MSM is presented with truth, it freaks out and censors and deletes said truth,  replacing it with opposite claims. 

Therefore, we have learned to believe the opposite of what MSM claims to be true, especially when they make a special emphasis. Therefore, this confirms the truth on the vax ineffectiveness and link to autism.

This is also a great example of how MSM thinks you aren't smart enough to make informed decisions when you hear two sides on something, so your dumb ass is only allowed to hear their side. That's called propaganda. 

So why would you subject yourself to the propaganda and overt brainwashing of MSM?  

Keywords
abc newsvaccinescensorshipautismsafe and effectiverobert f kennedy jrcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy