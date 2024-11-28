CANUCKISTAN IS GETTING OUT OF HAND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
LIFE IN THE GLOBO "COLONIES"
Good news in Australia -
https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/274794242/australia-shelves-misinformation-bill-due-to-censorship-concerns
Bad news in Australia -
https://apnews.com/article/australia-social-media-young-children-bf0ca2aedaf61b71fe335421240e94c4
More -
https://time.com/7198742/social-media-ban-for-children-closer-to-becoming-law-australia/
Rebel News - Ezra Levant story -
https://www.rebelnews.com/what_the_media_are_saying_about_ezra_levant_being_jailed
Montreal Mayor - https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/montreal-mayor-says-friday-pro-palestinian-protests-were-taken-over-by-professional-vandals-1.7122432
Mirrored - Remarque88
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link -
https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/