Silent War Ep. 6318: You're Already A Terrorist, MRNA Milk For Kids, Evil Peaking, Bankrunsx2000, WW3

💵 Please support our sponsors:On Sale Now

THE RED PILL - CarbonShield 60 in Black Seed Oil is on sale 15% off

Use Coupon Code REDPILL15. Sale Ends May 7, 2023 midnight PT.

Go to >> https://www.redpillliving.com/RedPill





In this episode of The Silent War.





Dr. McCullough Discovers Alarming Study Out Of China: “mRNA Technology Has Just Entered a Whole New, Much Darker Phase.”





George Soros and Fortress Investment Group Nears Purchase of Vice Media in $400 Million Deal to Expand Propaganda Arm.





JUST-IN: Arizona Supreme Court Issues Joke Sanctions Against Kari Lake Over Accurate Claim of 35,563 Unaccounted For Ballots – Fraudulent Signatures to Go Back to Trial!





EU Displays Satanic Anti-Christian Artwork by Godless Lesbian in Parliament.





Russian Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov Accuses US of Backing Ukraine’s Drone Attack on Kremlin.





Ukraine strikes Russian school in border region – media.





Breaking: Top Intel Chiefs Forced to Testify Over Hunter Biden Laptop Lie – John Brennan and James Clapper to Appear Before House Committee.





Over 2,000 US banks are insolvent – Telegraph.





Capitol rioter receives longest sentence yet.





Proud Boys Members Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy by DC Kangaroo Court – Face 20 Years in Prison – After FBI Planted Evidence in Their Chatroom.





Sky Fills With Black Smoke After Reported Explosion and Fire at Industrial Park Near Houston.





$1.5 Billion to Buy Out Farms—But There Is a Shocking Twist - they can never farm again!





Biden Regime Scheming with Environmentalists to Unleash Backdoor Ban on Hunting and Fishing Across Parts of America.





Millions of strangers pouring across our border and across our nation. We are Borderless and Coup'd - Pull Back!





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.