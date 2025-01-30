Key Wartime Transitions Updates - SG Anon | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 40

Key Wartime Transitions Updates

Vance a Placeholder? Defunct Corp. and The Restoration?





More election anomalies explored - The ever changing height of JD Vance? Is JD Vance – a place holder? To be replaced by whom? Actor? Decoy? If so why?





- Trump swearing in? You can’t be sworn into an office you never left





- A revisit of 1871 and how about March 4 th ?





- Will DJT address all of this to some extent on March 4 th ?





- Speaker Johnson invites DJT to address congress on March 4th





- British army at inauguration events? Just what did this symbolize? Very

significant!





- False layers of realty are being exposed





- A legal analysis of the defunct US corporation transition into the Constitutional Republic





- We are in a consciousness warfare operation – bringing the average Joe into the hard truths may take the year to get them fully aboard – it’s a process that must play out





- Realignment of financial system – End the Fed – Transform the IRS? Formation of the External Revenue Service – Repatriation of Wealth? NESARA-GESARA? SG weighs in





- Just how do we transition the currency into a new currency – crypto / tangible based?





- Global defense war worldwide war updates of dismantling the DS





- International crimes against humanity tribunals now and escalating at GITMO





- US army conducting biological threat exercise in multiple location including Asia





- Radiological, biological and nuclear concerns of threat still a concern





- Expect dangers and massive progress to MAGA and MAHA over next 12 months





- SG states we could possibly obliterate the DS once and for all by the end of

Trumps four years





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





