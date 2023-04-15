© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the strike was filmed by spotters from the ground, judging by the huge column of fire, stones and dust - it can be assumed that they hit the ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, located in urban areas turned into fortresses by Ukrainian militants.
Update: The Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up the House of Culture in Bakhmut during the retreat.
Probably, along with some of the ammunition that was stored in the basement.