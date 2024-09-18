Taylor Swift Shops in Kansas City is News in Nebraska? and more... - Real Free News Nebraska Today 9.18.24

Cheap Tricks Ricketts the anti-American lying cheating two faced white trash globalists wannabe stooge ripped off a Benjamin Franklin quote and put it in his post about Constitution Day even though everything traitor Pete Ricketts does is to subvert The Constitution, undermine The Republic, and destroy America from within. Pete Ricketts is a traitor to Nebraska, traitor to America, and a Traitor to the White race.



Debbie Downer Fischer the old insane out-of-touch windbag who believes she’s still on the Valentine Junior High School Student Council thinks the Trump assassinations “bears investigating”. We already know that the current administration is responsible for the assassination attempts including the FBI, DHS, and DOD administrators and also, as always, the terrorist State of Israel.



The commie libtard loon and Mayor of Lincoln “Hot Lips” Lerry Gaydar wants you to “rock the vote”. That means she wants all the illegal pet-eating cannibals, that she has brought into Lincoln, to vote out all the White Americans and Nebraska natives. Remember she is a anti-American WEF trained commie who was planted in Lincoln and has grown into a Mayor because the voter’s in Lincoln are too stupid to realize she hates them and lies to their faces everyday.



This psycho is also sending “mental health professionals” to accompany the Lincoln pigs. That means that the “mental health pros” will be going on at least half of all police calls because everyone who voted for Mayor “Hot Lips” Lerry Gaydar is insane.



The fake news bimbos at Channel 7 in Omaha think “Taylor Swift shops” is news. The Omaha fake news bimbos keep T-Swift in the news because they think she will influence the No-IQ teen and middle-aged moron voters to vote for the first black prostitute prez candidate, Commie Kamala, and they are proly right, because she be brat, ya'all, and dat’s wassup.



#taylorswift #petericketts #debfischer #LeirionGaylorBaird #nebraska #lincolnnebraska #fakenewsbimos #nebraskanews #constitutionday #trumpassassination #trump #rockthevote #mentalhealth #kamalaharris #harriswalz #stupid #idiot #dummy #loser #fake







