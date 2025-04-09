Controlled Op, Animal Equivalence, Hawaii, Immature Christians, Cross vs. Crucifix

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-04-08 Compassion, Maturity
Topic list:
* What got into Lynn Ertel? Is she controlled op? Is Johnny? How can you tell?
* Dennis Prager’s humanity equivalence test: is it valid?
* What is “compassion” and “stewardship”?
* When child-raping Roman Catholic Priests get “relocated” near you.
* Hawaii managed by Freemasonry, OWNED by Rome.
* What is “comedy”? Does Tom Brady know?
* Donald Trump just signed a $1 TRIL “Defense budget”.
* Johnny’s gun video philosophy.
* Kurt Metzger on “Flat Earth”.
* Steve Wohlberg is on his way towards Johnny...sort’a.
* Heidi Luv, “Top Lobsta”, “Paranoid American”: “Mormons vs. Freemasons”?
* God is not mocked and Christ is not a hashtag.
* Are the Nephilim Death Squad boys dropping the ball on Christian maturity or filling a unique edgy niche?
* “The Cross” vs. the “Crucifix”.
* “Eating the dead guy.”
* Mormon Luciferian obsession with sex poisons the Gospel erroneously: was Jesus married?
* BJJ: starting a match on your ass.
