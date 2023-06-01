The Sign for the Bride - Part 1 | Video 4 of 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the 4th (of 4) video presentations covering our recently refreshed legacy study, "The Sign for the Bride - Part 1."https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
This is part of the larger study titled, When Cometh that Thief in the Night, on theopenscroll.com.
Featuring these sections of Part 1:
How Can the Lie be so Convincing?
The Lie and the Authority of the Vatican
A Supernatural Multimedia Hoax
Countermeasures that Safeguard Against Deception
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TOS_SignForBrideP1_V4_of_4.mp4
Find our "The Sign for the Bride" video playlist here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLy484zC8t1Lc99I56j3CYg7jCGYB1AzV6
Stream or download the mp3 audio of Part 1 here:
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_BrideSign1.mp3
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com