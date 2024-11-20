🔥🔥Trump Declares His COVID Shot Was ‘INCREDIBLE PUBLIC HEALTH POLICY’ On Truth Social. WTF?🔥🔥





This is a learning moment.

You are being gaslit.



Yesterday, as Trump was traveling to a WWE, fake wrestling match he decided to post a message on his playground platform Truth Social.



Unbelievably he wrote this:



“We’re coming up on the five year anniversary of Covid, and if you recall, under President Trump’s leadership, we had incredible public health policies. President Trump’s unparalleled creation of Operation Warp Speed was one like we’ve never seen before! - Dr. Janette Neishewat, FoxNews”



Amazingly, he posted this on the same day that a major paper (establishing a causal link between Trump’s shot and death) was peer reviewed and published after being censored for over a year. The research was conducted by Dr. McCullough, Dr. Makis and a critical group of medical freedom doctors and is linked below.



This publication proves that the data is CLEAR and the shots will likely go down as the deadliest in human history. This fact, along with multiple judgements in favor of vaccine injured and public sentiment shifting rapidly makes Trump’s post VERY confusing and troubling.



Trump knows that his base HATES his vaccine.

Yet he continues to shove it down their throats.

The question is WHY?



This appears to me to be strategic gaslighting and a very troubling sign that the pivot BACK to ‘The Science’ is imminent unless we stand up and speak out as critics.



Watch HERE ———>

https://rumble.com/v5qka6n-trump-declares-his-covid-shot-was-incredible-public-health-policy-on-truth-.html



Shannon’s Top Headlines November 18, 2024



MAJOR Paper Published Establishing Causal Link Between COVID Jab & Death:

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/a-systematic-review-of-autopsy-findings-in-deaths-after-covid-19-vaccination/



Vaccine Makers See Stocks Fall After RFK Jr. Announcement:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bp-vaccine-makers-stocks-fall-rfk-jr-announcement/



Techo-Populism Like Moths To A Flame:

https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/technopopulism-like-a-moth-into-the?r=i14cc&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true



‘Digital Twin’ Of Earth Being Created To Predict The Future, Micro-Manage Everything

https://www.technocracy.news/digital-twin-of-earth-being-created-to-predict-the-future-micro-manage-everything/



SJ Show Notes



