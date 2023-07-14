Rogue Ways 1.32 - Q!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The world LOVES a mystery and the masses LOVE to be entertained. Taking it to
a deeper level, there are many who also YEARN for truth, for justice, and for
a way out of this seemingly hopeless trap of a quickly rising empire of
dystopic proportions with a stranglehold on every human activity under the sun
and a sick penchant for destruction and centralized control. So, when a force
drops on the scene trailing subterfuge, mastering incognito, and posturing
powerful, a force that promises to lead toward the destruction of the old
cabal with their weary ways, we all perk up and take notice. We all hope to
god that we finally have a hero to save us from what we fear is otherwise
inevitable...We hope that Q is a miracle and we are here tonight to try to
find out how far we should cast our net of dreams in this arena! Rokfin:
