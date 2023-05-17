Elon Musk's dad: "Ukraine is led by a stand-up comedian who became president"

Elon Musk's dad Errol: "We are being brainwashed to be told that Ukraine is good and Russia is bad and yet they have found multiple bioweapon laboratories belonging to the United States in Ukraine....."





..."Ukraine is led by a stand-up comedian who became president," which he finds to be "extremely odd...





He echoes his son's sentiment regarding Joe Biden, saying that "he's obviously not running the United States....The United States must be, it appears to me, as being run by a bunch of misfits who are getting revenge for having been treated as misfits over the years."





https://twitter.com/i/status/1658612304601141250