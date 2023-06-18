⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400 (18 June 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(18 June 2023)

Part I

◽️Over the past 24 hours, the AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Zaporozhye, S. Donetsk & Donetsk directions.

◽️The most active actions took place in Zaporozhye direction.

◽️The enemy with up to 3 batt tactical groups, reinforced w tanks & armoured fighting vehi, under a smoke cover made unsuccessful offensive attempts in several waves close to Novopokrovka, Novodanilovka & Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

💥The competent and decisive actions of the Vostok Group of Forces, aviation and artillery have repelled all the enemy attacks.

💥In addition, as a result of a complex shelling of four AFU reserves' convoys near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg), 9 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehi and up to 10 other armoured fighting vehi have been destroyed.

◽️In Zaporozhye direction, the enemy losses were over 200 UKR servicemen, 33 tanks, 30 infantry fighting vehi & 35 armoured fighting vehi.

◽️In S. Donetsk direction, close to Vremevka salient, as a result of decisive actions by RU troops, aviation & artillery, 4 enemy attacks with a battalion tact group have been repelled by RU forces close to Novodonetskoye, Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novodovarovka (Zaporozhye reg).

💥The enemy losses were up to 380 UKR servicemen, 35 tanks, 33 infantry fighting vehicles, including 2 Bradley vehicles, as well as 38 armoured fighting vehi, including Striker armoured personnel carrier, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the active actions of the units of the Yug Group of Forces, 8 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Kirovo, Pervomayskoye, Krasnogorovka, Nevelskoye and Maryinka (DPR).

💥The aircraft have hit the units of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade, the 110th Mechanised Brig & the 129th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novgorodskoye, Avdeevka and Pobeda (DPR).

💥The enemy losses were up to 210 UKR servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehi, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 3 motor vehi, 2 pickup trucks & 1 Grad multi-launch rocket syst.

💥1 ammo depot of the AFU 109th Territorial Def Brig has been destroyed near Sukhaya Balka (Kherson reg).

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by OP-Tactical & Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad GOF, have resulted in the neutralisation enemy manpower & hardware close to Figalyovka, Masyutovka, Kislovka, Timkovka (Kharkov reg) & Stelmakhovka (LPR).

💥The actions of 2 UKR sabotage & recon groups have been suppressed close to Berestovoye (Kharkov reg), and Novosyolovka (LPR).

💥The enemy losses were up to 60 UKR servicemen, 3 pickup trucks, 1 Msta-B howitzer and 1 Polish-manuf Krab self-propelled artill sys.

Part II

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, avi & artill of the Tsentr GOF have hit enemy units near Nevskoye, Chervonopopovka, Kuzmino, (LPR), Serebyanka (DPR).

💥The activities of 2 UKR sabo. & recon groups have been suppressed close to Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR) & Grigorovka (DPR).

💥The enemy losses were up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 30 servicemen, 2 motor vehic, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artill sys, 1 Msta-B howitzer, as well as 1 Giatsint-B gun.

💥1 ammunition depot of the AFU 123th Brigade of the Territorial DeF of UKR has been destroyed near Kizomys (Kherson reg).

◽️OP-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artill of the AF of RU FED have neutralised 113 AFU artill units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 124 areas.

💥1 US-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Maksimilyanovka(DPR).

💥AD facilities intercepted 1 Storm Shadow long-range cruise mis & 2 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket syst projectiles.

💥In addition, 18 UKR UAV have been shot down close to Egorovka, Vladimirovka, Spornoye, Rovnopol (DPR), Topolevka, Rubezhnoye, Melovatka (LPR), Peschanoye (Kherson reg), Marfopol, Pshenichnoye, Removka and Podgornoye (Zaporozhye reg).

📊In total, 444 airplanes, 239 helicopters, 4,686 UAV, 426 AD missile sys, 10,156 tanks & other armoured fighting vehi, 1,125 fighting vehi equipped with MLRS, 5,149 field artillery cannons & mortars, 11,028 SM motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.



