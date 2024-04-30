What Really Happened

Previously Aired 3/27/24





Lara Logan explains what could have happened in shocking detail. Is any of this bridge incident coincidental? It appears to be a plot to destroy our infrastructure. Listen to find out more...





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources: 1. AmericasVoice.news - Lara Logan - THE WAR ROOM WITH STEPHEN K. BANNON EPISODE 3491 PART 3 https://americasvoice.news/video/yv2wrCsNj7WOa1y/?related=playlist





2. AmericasVoice.news - Jack Posobiec - THE WAR ROOM WITH STEPHEN K. BANNON EPISODE 3491 PART 2 https://americasvoice.news/video/hsZqFvuviedipqM/?related=playlist





3. AmericasVoice.news - Dave Walsh - THE WAR ROOM WITH STEPHEN K. BANNON EPISODE 3491 PART 4 https://americasvoice.news/video/N5f61NWpfrivg2Y/?related=playlist





UPDATE ON BEN: Check out the link for an update on Ben's situation. https://thenewamerican.com/video/update-on-my-condition-and-the-saudi-arabia-peace-deal/





For reliable news and in-depth information, explore The New American at https://thenewamerican.com.





Catch all episodes of The Ben Armstrong Show by visiting https://thenewamerican.com/author/barmstrong/.